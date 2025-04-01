Medal of Honor: Private Bruno R. Orig

February 15, 1951 - Vicinity of Chipyong-ni, Korea
U.S. Army Private Bruno R. Orig distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty, while serving with Company G, 23d Infantry Regiment, 2d Infantry Division in the vicinity of Chipyong-ni, Korea, on February 15, 1951.
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in a White House Ceremony in January 2025. On the following day, he was inducted into the Pentagon Hall of Heroes.
