    Defenders of Liberty Air Show Volunteers & First Responders Appreciation reel

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    The 2025 Defenders of Liberty Air Show was made possible because of the commitment of volunteers and first-responders who helped carry out the event. The main purpose of the air show was to further engage with the community and showcase the Air Force’s capability to provide combat-ready aircraft and airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 13:10
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 957275
    VIRIN: 250401-F-NW760-1001
    Filename: DOD_110897340
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

