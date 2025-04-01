Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modular Catastrophic Recovery System (MCRS) - Tilt Deck Recovery Trailer (TDRT)

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Kelly Switzer 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Video tutorial for performing recovery of a disabled wheeled vehicle using the Modular Catastrophic Recovery System (MCRS), with focus on the Tilt Deck Recovery Trailer (TDRT).

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 14:12
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US

    Ordnance
    CASCOM
    tutorial
    TTD
    MCRS
    Modular Catastrophic Recovery System
    Tilt Deck Recovery Trailer

