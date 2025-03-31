Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defenders of Liberty Air Show Thunderbirds reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Airman Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    This short-length social media reel advertises the highly anticipated appearance by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, who will be performing alongside many other military and civilian acts at the Defenders of Liberty Air Show, hosted by Barksdale Air Force Base on March 29 and 30, 2025. The event’s purpose is to further engage with the community, in addition to showcasing the Air Force’s capability to provide combat-ready aircraft and airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 11:52
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 957257
    VIRIN: 240305-F-NW760-1001
    Filename: DOD_110897099
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders of Liberty Air Show Thunderbirds reel, by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download