Defenders of Liberty Air Show Thunderbirds reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957257" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This short-length social media reel advertises the highly anticipated appearance by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, who will be performing alongside many other military and civilian acts at the Defenders of Liberty Air Show, hosted by Barksdale Air Force Base on March 29 and 30, 2025. The event’s purpose is to further engage with the community, in addition to showcasing the Air Force’s capability to provide combat-ready aircraft and airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)