This short-length social media reel advertises the highly anticipated appearance by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, who will be performing alongside many other military and civilian acts at the Defenders of Liberty Air Show, hosted by Barksdale Air Force Base on March 29 and 30, 2025. The event’s purpose is to further engage with the community, in addition to showcasing the Air Force’s capability to provide combat-ready aircraft and airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 11:52
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|957257
|VIRIN:
|240305-F-NW760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110897099
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defenders of Liberty Air Show Thunderbirds reel, by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
