    What Makes AFTC Different?

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    Air Force Test Center

    “We don't accept 'good enough.' We ask, how can we make this more lethal? How can we get the capability into the fight sooner? How can we ensure it works when the warfighter needs it."
    – Lt. Col. Maryann Karlen, Air Force Test Center deputy commander

    At AFTC, we break barriers, crush limits, and turn bold ideas into lethal capabilities.

    Hypersonics. Next-gen fighters. AI. EW. If it flies, drives, or dominates—it was tested here first.

    This isn’t theory. It’s execution.
    Real tech. Real people. Real power.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 12:07
    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

