What Makes AFTC Different?

“We don't accept 'good enough.' We ask, how can we make this more lethal? How can we get the capability into the fight sooner? How can we ensure it works when the warfighter needs it."

– Lt. Col. Maryann Karlen, Air Force Test Center deputy commander



At AFTC, we break barriers, crush limits, and turn bold ideas into lethal capabilities.



Hypersonics. Next-gen fighters. AI. EW. If it flies, drives, or dominates—it was tested here first.



This isn’t theory. It’s execution.

Real tech. Real people. Real power.