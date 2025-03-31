“We don't accept 'good enough.' We ask, how can we make this more lethal? How can we get the capability into the fight sooner? How can we ensure it works when the warfighter needs it."
– Lt. Col. Maryann Karlen, Air Force Test Center deputy commander
At AFTC, we break barriers, crush limits, and turn bold ideas into lethal capabilities.
Hypersonics. Next-gen fighters. AI. EW. If it flies, drives, or dominates—it was tested here first.
This isn’t theory. It’s execution.
Real tech. Real people. Real power.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 12:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957256
|VIRIN:
|250401-F-CX842-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110897098
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What Makes AFTC Different?, by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.