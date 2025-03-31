A Roll; Recovery Efforts Continue Search for Missing U.S. Soldier

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy D. Shay, a construction engineer technician with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about the machinery used to help assist in the recovery efforts for a missing U.S. soldier at a military training site near Pabradė, Lithuania, April 1, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 11:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|957255
|VIRIN:
|250401-Z-FK430-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110897097
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
