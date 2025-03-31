A Roll; Recovery Efforts Continue Search for Missing U.S. Soldier

U.S. Army Col. Daniel R. Kent, commander and district engineer, Europe District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks about the ground-penetrating radars and the road improvements for the recovery efforts for a missing U.S. soldier at a military training site near Pabradė, Lithuania, April 1, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
|04.01.2025
|04.01.2025 08:10
|Interviews
|957232
|250401-Z-FK430-2001
|DOD_110896462
|00:03:40
|LT
|4
|4
