Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Roll; Recovery Efforts Continue Search for Missing U.S. Soldier

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITHUANIA

    04.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Daniel R. Kent, commander and district engineer, Europe District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks about the ground-penetrating radars and the road improvements for the recovery efforts for a missing U.S. soldier at a military training site near Pabradė, Lithuania, April 1, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 08:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 957232
    VIRIN: 250401-Z-FK430-2001
    Filename: DOD_110896462
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Roll; Recovery Efforts Continue Search for Missing U.S. Soldier, by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE Europe District
    #ArmyLithuaniaEffort
    #ArmyLithuaniaStrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download