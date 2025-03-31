Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B:Roll; Search and rescue dogs assist in recovery efforts of missing U.S. soldier

    PABRADė, LITHUANIA

    04.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Military Police of the Estonian Defense Force use a search and rescue dog, Maik, to assist in the recovery efforts for a missing U.S. soldier at a military training site near Pabradė, Lithuania, April 1, 2025.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 06:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957227
    VIRIN: 250401-Z-CL644-1070
    Filename: DOD_110896318
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: PABRADė, LT

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    Militaryworkingdogs
    ArmyLithuaniaEffort
    RecoveryDog

