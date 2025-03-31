Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B:Roll; Recovery Efforts Continue for Missing U.S. Soldier

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PABRADė, LITHUANIA

    03.31.2025

    Video by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A drone-mounted ground-penetrating radar and amphibious small excavator are brought in to aid the search for a missing U.S. soldier Comment start near Pabradė, Lithuania, April 1, 2025. (U.S. Arm Comment end y photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 07:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957224
    VIRIN: 250401-Z-CL987-1001
    Filename: DOD_110896228
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: PABRADė, LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B:Roll; Recovery Efforts Continue for Missing U.S. Soldier, by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyLithuaniaEffort

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download