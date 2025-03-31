Salaknib 2025 | Public Affairs Subject Matter Expert Exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the Philippine Army 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 28th Public Affairs Detachment, 25th Infantry Division, and the 204th Public Affairs Detachment, 81st Readiness Division, conduct a public affairs subject matter expert exchange videography workshop March 28, 2025, Fort Magsaysay, Philippines,. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st John Carkeet, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)