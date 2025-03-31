Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salaknib 2025 | Public Affairs Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the Philippine Army 7th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 28th Public Affairs Detachment, 25th Infantry Division, and the 204th Public Affairs Detachment, 81st Readiness Division, conduct a public affairs subject matter expert exchange videography workshop March 28, 2025, Fort Magsaysay, Philippines,. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st John Carkeet, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 04:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957223
    VIRIN: 250328-A-DB402-3111
    Filename: DOD_110896224
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    TAGS

    Salaknib, Philippines, Salaknib25, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, USARPAC, INDOPACOM

