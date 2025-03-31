Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah National Guard- Historical Legacy- "One Team, One Fight"

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard celebrates its 131st birthday on Mar. 26, 2025. To commemorate this milestone, here's a brief look at the history and legacy of the Utah National Guard total force. (Utah Army National Guard video by Joel Bragg, LTC Chris Kroeber & Rob Harnden)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 16:25
    Location: DRAPER, UTAH, US

    Legacy
    Korean War
    History
    Vietnam
    Spanish-American War
    World Wars

