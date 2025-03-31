Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1, and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 “Wildcards” participate alongside NASA and European Space Agency Astronauts during NASA Underway Recovery Test 12 in the Pacific Ocean, March 30, 2025. In preparation for NASA's Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts around the Moon and beyond in the Orion spacecraft, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The Department of Defense has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious ships with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats and provide medical care at advanced onboard facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957180
|VIRIN:
|250330-N-JS660-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110894921
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Underway Recovery Test 12: Well deck and flight operations, by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
