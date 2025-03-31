Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Underway Recovery Test 12: Well deck and flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

    Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1, and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 “Wildcards” participate alongside NASA and European Space Agency Astronauts during NASA Underway Recovery Test 12 in the Pacific Ocean, March 30, 2025. In preparation for NASA's Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts around the Moon and beyond in the Orion spacecraft, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The Department of Defense has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious ships with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats and provide medical care at advanced onboard facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957180
    VIRIN: 250330-N-JS660-1001
    Filename: DOD_110894921
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    NASA
    Astronauts
    LPD25
    URT12

