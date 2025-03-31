Underway Recovery Test 12: Astronaut recovery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1, and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 “Wildcards” and NASA and European Space Agency Astronauts conduct NASA Underway Recovery Test 12 in the Pacific Ocean, March 28, 2025. In preparation for NASA's Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts around the Moon and beyond in the Orion spacecraft, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The Department of Defense has many unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious ships with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats and provide medical care at advanced onboard facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)