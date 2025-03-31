Hazardous Tree - Palisades Elementary Charter School

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. - A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor carefully cuts down a hazardous tree damaged by a recent wildfire at Palisades Elementary Charter School, March 28, 2025.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in collaboration with federal, state, and local partners, is working safely and quickly to remove wildfire ash and debris from nearly 13,600 homes, paving the way for community rebuilding efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Christopher Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957166
|VIRIN:
|250327-A-ZT698-6726
|Filename:
|DOD_110894541
|Length:
|00:31:31
|Location:
|PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
