Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the MHS - March 31, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Catch the latest news from around the Military Health System. This week, U.S. Army soldiers train to strengthen multinational collaboration, an Intrepid Spirit Center opens its doors, U.S. Navy Medicine brings together health care leaders, three health programs receive renowned awards, and an international competition tests soldiers’ medical skills. See more on these and other stories from around the MHS on Health.mil.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 13:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 957156
    VIRIN: 250331-O-VJ360-9470
    Filename: DOD_110894291
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MHS - March 31, 2025, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    headlines
    news
    around
    MHS
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download