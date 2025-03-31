Around the MHS - March 31, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Catch the latest news from around the Military Health System. This week, U.S. Army soldiers train to strengthen multinational collaboration, an Intrepid Spirit Center opens its doors, U.S. Navy Medicine brings together health care leaders, three health programs receive renowned awards, and an international competition tests soldiers’ medical skills. See more on these and other stories from around the MHS on Health.mil.