Catch the latest news from around the Military Health System. This week, U.S. Army soldiers train to strengthen multinational collaboration, an Intrepid Spirit Center opens its doors, U.S. Navy Medicine brings together health care leaders, three health programs receive renowned awards, and an international competition tests soldiers’ medical skills. See more on these and other stories from around the MHS on Health.mil.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 13:20
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|957156
|VIRIN:
|250331-O-VJ360-9470
|Filename:
|DOD_110894291
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the MHS - March 31, 2025, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
