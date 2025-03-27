Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Center Enhances Warfighter Readiness by Integrating Autonomous Vehicle Detection Capability

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Jack Bunja 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    CB Defense Today is an interview program in which experts discuss innovation, technology, and partnerships relevant to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and the chemical and biological defense community.

    In this episode, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Lester Strauch, III, a DEVCOM CBC Senior Industrial Engineer, about how the Center’s work in developing chemical and biological threat detection for autonomous vehicles contributes to warfighter lethality and readiness.

    Strauch explains how DEVCOM CBC engineers take a modular approach, allowing autonomous vehicles to carry chemical and biological threat detection technology that integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. This innovative technology will enable warfighters to remain ready to detect threats and make quick, informed decisions without being directly exposed to chemical or biological threats.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 11:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 957154
    VIRIN: 250327-A-GY757-7950
    Filename: DOD_110894250
    Length: 00:09:02
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Readiness Detection Autonomous Chemical Biological

