CB Defense Today is an interview program in which experts discuss innovation, technology, and partnerships relevant to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and the chemical and biological defense community.
In this episode, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Lester Strauch, III, a DEVCOM CBC Senior Industrial Engineer, about how the Center’s work in developing chemical and biological threat detection for autonomous vehicles contributes to warfighter lethality and readiness.
Strauch explains how DEVCOM CBC engineers take a modular approach, allowing autonomous vehicles to carry chemical and biological threat detection technology that integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. This innovative technology will enable warfighters to remain ready to detect threats and make quick, informed decisions without being directly exposed to chemical or biological threats.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 11:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|957154
|VIRIN:
|250327-A-GY757-7950
|Filename:
|DOD_110894250
|Length:
|00:09:02
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Center Enhances Warfighter Readiness by Integrating Autonomous Vehicle Detection Capability
