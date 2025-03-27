Center Enhances Warfighter Readiness by Integrating Autonomous Vehicle Detection Capability

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957154" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CB Defense Today is an interview program in which experts discuss innovation, technology, and partnerships relevant to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and the chemical and biological defense community.



In this episode, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Lester Strauch, III, a DEVCOM CBC Senior Industrial Engineer, about how the Center’s work in developing chemical and biological threat detection for autonomous vehicles contributes to warfighter lethality and readiness.



Strauch explains how DEVCOM CBC engineers take a modular approach, allowing autonomous vehicles to carry chemical and biological threat detection technology that integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. This innovative technology will enable warfighters to remain ready to detect threats and make quick, informed decisions without being directly exposed to chemical or biological threats.