Center Enhances Warfighter Readiness by Integrating Autonomous Vehicle Detection Capability

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD – CB Defense Today is an interview program in which experts discuss innovation, technology, and partnerships relevant to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and the chemical and biological defense community.



In this episode, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Lester Strauch, III, a DEVCOM CBC Senior Industrial Engineer, about how the Center’s work in developing chemical and biological threat detection for autonomous vehicles contributes to warfighter lethality and readiness.



Strauch explains how DEVCOM CBC engineers take a modular approach, allowing autonomous vehicles to carry chemical and biological threat detection technology that integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. This innovative technology will enable warfighters to remain ready to detect threats and make quick, informed decisions without being directly exposed to chemical or biological threats.



*******

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, known as DEVCOM, is Army Futures Command’s leader and integrator within a global ecosystem of scientific exploration and technological innovation. DEVCOM expertise spans eight major competency areas to provide integrated research, development, analysis and engineering support to the Army and DOD. From rockets to robots, drones to dozers, and aviation to artillery, DEVCOM innovation is at the core of the combat capabilities American Warfighters need to win on the battlefield of the future. For more information, visit devcom.army.mil.



The DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center is the primary DOD technical organization for non-medical chemical and biological defense. The DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center fosters research, development, testing and application of technologies for protecting our military from chemical and biological warfare agents. The Center possesses an unrivaled chemical biological defense research and development infrastructure staffed by a highly-trained, multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, technicians and specialists located at four different sites in the United States: Edgewood Area of Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; Pine Bluff Arsenal, Arkansas; Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois; and Dugway Proving Ground, Utah.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2025 Date Posted: 03.31.2025 11:53 Story ID: 494145 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Center Enhances Warfighter Readiness by Integrating Autonomous Vehicle Detection Capability, by Jack Bunja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.