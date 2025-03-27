Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Temescal Canyon Road - Temporary Debris Staging and Reduction Site

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Temescal Canyon Road is playing a key role in wildfire recovery by recycling concrete and debris while it is being used as a Temporary Debris Staging and Reduction site in Pacific Palisades, California, March 28, 2025.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in collaboration with federal, state, and local partners, is working safely and quickly to remove wildfire ash and debris from nearly 13,600 homes, paving the way for community rebuilding efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Christopher Rosario)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 11:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957151
    VIRIN: 250327-A-ZT698-6725
    Filename: DOD_110894139
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    LAWildfires25

