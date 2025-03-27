U.S. Soldiers complete a physical training assessment during the Basic Leadership Course at the 7th Army Training Command Noncommissioned Officer Academy, U.S. Army Garrison- Bavaria, Germany, March 31, 2025. NCOA’s mission is to develop holistically fit, disciplined, and confident leaders capable of building cohesive teams across the alliance to win in a joint operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
Runtime: 00:00:53;06
Shot List:
00;06: Soldiers stand in formation
00;12: Soldiers listen to the instructor
00;18: Soldiers move in formation
00;21: Soldiers demonstrate physical training skills
00;28: Soldiers commence physical training
00;35: Soldiers run
00;40: Soldiers sprint
00;47: Soldiers finish running
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 10:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957149
|VIRIN:
|250328-A-FO268-6313
|Filename:
|DOD_110894111
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Soldiers participate in Physical Training Assessment during Basic Leadership Course, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
