U.S. Soldiers participate in Physical Training Assessment during Basic Leadership Course

U.S. Soldiers complete a physical training assessment during the Basic Leadership Course at the 7th Army Training Command Noncommissioned Officer Academy, U.S. Army Garrison- Bavaria, Germany, March 31, 2025. NCOA’s mission is to develop holistically fit, disciplined, and confident leaders capable of building cohesive teams across the alliance to win in a joint operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)



Runtime: 00:00:53;06



Shot List:

00;06: Soldiers stand in formation

00;12: Soldiers listen to the instructor

00;18: Soldiers move in formation

00;21: Soldiers demonstrate physical training skills

00;28: Soldiers commence physical training

00;35: Soldiers run

00;40: Soldiers sprint

00;47: Soldiers finish running