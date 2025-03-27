Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers participate in Physical Training Assessment during Basic Leadership Course

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.28.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers complete a physical training assessment during the Basic Leadership Course at the 7th Army Training Command Noncommissioned Officer Academy, U.S. Army Garrison- Bavaria, Germany, March 31, 2025. NCOA’s mission is to develop holistically fit, disciplined, and confident leaders capable of building cohesive teams across the alliance to win in a joint operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    Runtime: 00:00:53;06

    Shot List:
    00;06: Soldiers stand in formation
    00;12: Soldiers listen to the instructor
    00;18: Soldiers move in formation
    00;21: Soldiers demonstrate physical training skills
    00;28: Soldiers commence physical training
    00;35: Soldiers run
    00;40: Soldiers sprint
    00;47: Soldiers finish running

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 10:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957149
    VIRIN: 250328-A-FO268-6313
    Filename: DOD_110894111
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

