U.S. Army Soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard’s 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, deployed from McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and joined with two CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command located at Donaldson Center in Greenville, South Carolina for fire suppression missions, March 28, 2025. The aircraft filled helicopter buckets at Atagahi Lake and dropped the water at the north side of Table Rock Mountain. The South Carolina National Guard is partnering with state and local agencies for this firefighting mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, South Carolina National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 09:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957137
|VIRIN:
|250328-A-AW371-1160
|Filename:
|DOD_110893827
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, South Carolina National Guard helicopters conduct missions on north side of Table Rock Mountain, by SGT Elizabeth Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.