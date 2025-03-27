Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Carolina National Guard helicopters conduct missions on north side of Table Rock Mountain

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Elizabeth Schneider 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard’s 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, deployed from McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and joined with two CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command located at Donaldson Center in Greenville, South Carolina for fire suppression missions, March 28, 2025. The aircraft filled helicopter buckets at Atagahi Lake and dropped the water at the north side of Table Rock Mountain. The South Carolina National Guard is partnering with state and local agencies for this firefighting mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, South Carolina National Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 09:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957136
    VIRIN: 250328-A-AW371-4971
    Filename: DOD_110893826
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard helicopters conduct missions on north side of Table Rock Mountain, by SGT Elizabeth Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    59th Aviation Troop Command
    Table Rock Fire Complex
    Table Rock fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download