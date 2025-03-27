South Carolina National Guard helicopters conduct missions on north side of Table Rock Mountain

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the South Carolina National Guard’s 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, deployed from McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and joined with two CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command located at Donaldson Center in Greenville, South Carolina for fire suppression missions, March 28, 2025. The aircraft filled helicopter buckets at Atagahi Lake and dropped the water at the north side of Table Rock Mountain. The South Carolina National Guard is partnering with state and local agencies for this firefighting mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, South Carolina National Guard)