Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the D.C. National Guard presents Motivational Monday Minute to encourage and inspire. Whether full or part-time, each Soldier & Airman has a role to play, in being a Capital Guardian. As Command Chaplain, he's a shepherd multiplier, who develops spiritual readiness. Each episode is a step in that journey…together…as Capital Guardians! This week's Motivational Monday Minute focuses on vision. Don't assume the vision of your organization is just some vague statement which neither applies nor matters to you. The success of your organization, your personal success, and most importantly, the security of our nation, requires vision and expectations. We hope you find this week's message encouraging. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 09:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957129
    VIRIN: 250331-F-PL327-5596
    Filename: DOD_110893806
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 4, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resilience
    readiness
    Command Chaplain
    D.C. National Guard
    Motivational Minute

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download