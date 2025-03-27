Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GCMC Alumni Event in Skopje, North Macedonia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    09.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mario Hernandez Lopez 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    GCMC Alumni event was held in Skopje, North Macedonia on September 17, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 05:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957117
    VIRIN: 240917-A-UN767-1001
    Filename: DOD_110893732
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MK
    Hometown: SKOPJE, MK

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GCMC Alumni Event in Skopje, North Macedonia, by SGT Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download