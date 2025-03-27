Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Reconnaissance Marines Execute Underground Training During KMEP 25.1

    CAMP STANLEY, SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division locate improvised explosive devices and clear objectives within an underground facility in support of offensive operations during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.1 at Camp Stanley, South Korea, March 10, 2025. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise that provides iterative opportunities for Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 01:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957098
    VIRIN: 250310-M-NC826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110893475
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: CAMP STANLEY, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Reconnaissance Marines Execute Underground Training During KMEP 25.1, by LCpl Briseida Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KMEP 25.1, USFK, MARFORK, 4th Marines, 3d MARDIV, Recon, EOD

