U.S. Reconnaissance Marines Execute Underground Training During KMEP 25.1

U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division locate improvised explosive devices and clear objectives within an underground facility in support of offensive operations during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.1 at Camp Stanley, South Korea, March 10, 2025. KMEP is a semi-annual exercise that provides iterative opportunities for Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Briseida Villasenor)
|03.09.2025
|03.31.2025 01:26
|B-Roll
|957098
|250310-M-NC826-1001
|DOD_110893475
|00:06:01
|CAMP STANLEY, KR
|0
|0
