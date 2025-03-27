From Ashes to Resilience: The Calvo Family’s Journey to Rebuilding

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After 22 years in their beloved Altadena home, Jane, Rafael and Parker (family dog) lost everything in the wildfire- their house, their business, and the art-filled space they had carefully crafted. But what they gained in the aftermath was something more powerful: the overwhelming support of their community and local, state and federal partners. Check out the video on how they are rebuilding!



Reminder: The Right of Entry deadline for homeowners to sign-up for The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal program is March 31.