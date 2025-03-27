From Ashes to Resilience: The Calvo Family’s Journey to Rebuilding

After 22 years in their beloved Altadena home, Jane, Rafael and Parker (family dog) lost everything in the wildfire- their house, their business, and the art-filled space they had carefully crafted. But what they gained in the aftermath was something more powerful: the overwhelming support of their community and local, state and federal partners. Check out the video on how they are rebuilding!
Reminder: The Right of Entry deadline for homeowners to sign-up for The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal program is March 31.
