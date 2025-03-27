Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Ashes to Resilience: The Calvo Family’s Journey to Rebuilding

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2025

    Video by corey lanier 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    After 22 years in their beloved Altadena home, Jane, Rafael and Parker (family dog) lost everything in the wildfire- their house, their business, and the art-filled space they had carefully crafted. But what they gained in the aftermath was something more powerful: the overwhelming support of their community and local, state and federal partners. Check out the video on how they are rebuilding!

    Reminder: The Right of Entry deadline for homeowners to sign-up for The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal program is March 31.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 03.30.2025 17:39
