U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, along with Lithuanian Armed Forces personnel and emergency services, continue recovery efforts for a U.S. Army M88 Hercules recovery vehicle submerged under several meters of water in a swamp near a training area in Pabradė, Lithuania, March 30, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio and Spc. Trevor Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2025 00:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957083
|VIRIN:
|250330-Z-FK430-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110893133
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, B-Roll; Recovery Efforts Continue at Site of Submerged Vehicle in Search for Missing Soldiers, by SSG Rose Di Trolio and SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
