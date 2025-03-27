B-Roll; Recovery Efforts Continue at Site of Submerged Vehicle in Search for Missing Soldiers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, along with Lithuanian Armed Forces personnel and emergency services, continue recovery efforts for a U.S. Army M88 Hercules recovery vehicle submerged under several meters of water in a swamp near a training area in Pabradė, Lithuania, March 30, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio and Spc. Trevor Wilson)