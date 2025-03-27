Temporary Debris Staging and Reduction Site - Temescal Canyon Road, Palisades

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957077" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Temescal Canyon Road is playing a key role in wildfire recovery by recycling concrete and debris while it is being used as a Temporary Debris Staging and Reduction site in Pacific Palisades, California, March 28, 2025.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in collaboration with federal, state, and local partners, is working safely and quickly to remove wildfire ash and debris from nearly 13,600 homes, paving the way for community rebuilding efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)