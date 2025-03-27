Temporary Debris Staging and Reduction Site - Temescal Canyon Road, Palisades

Temescal Canyon Road is playing a key role in wildfire recovery by recycling concrete and debris while it is being used as a Temporary Debris Staging and Reduction site in Pacific Palisades, California, March 28, 2025.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in collaboration with federal, state, and local partners, is working safely and quickly to remove wildfire ash and debris from nearly 13,600 homes, paving the way for community rebuilding efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
|03.28.2025
|03.30.2025 15:16
|Video Productions
|957077
|250328-A-ZT698-2735
|DOD_110893096
|00:01:14
|CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
