Members of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, a U.S. Navy dive team, begin diving operations in support of efforts to find four U.S. soldiers in a submerged M88 Hercules recovery vehicle at a training site near Pabradė, Lithuania, March 29, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2025 09:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957066
|VIRIN:
|250329-Z-CL644-2169
|Filename:
|DOD_110892865
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, U.S. Navy Divers begin recovery mission, by SSG Christopher Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
