    U.S. Navy Divers begin recovery mission

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    03.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, a U.S. Navy dive team, begin diving operations in support of efforts to find four U.S. soldiers in a submerged M88 Hercules recovery vehicle at a training site near Pabradė, Lithuania, March 29, 2025.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2025
    Date Posted: 03.30.2025 09:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957066
    VIRIN: 250329-Z-CL644-2169
    Filename: DOD_110892865
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    This work, U.S. Navy Divers begin recovery mission, by SSG Christopher Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

