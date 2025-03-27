Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-Roll; Recovery Efforts Continue at Site of Submerged Vehicle in Search for Missing Soldiers

    PABRADė, LITHUANIA

    03.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, along with Lithuanian Armed Forces personnel and emergency services, continue recovery efforts for a U.S. Army M88 Hercules recovery vehicle submerged under several meters of water in a swamp near a training area in Pabradė, Lithuania, March 30, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2025
    Date Posted: 03.30.2025 08:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 957065
    VIRIN: 250330-Z-FK430-1002
    Filename: DOD_110892762
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: PABRADė, LT

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    #ArmyLithuaniaEffort
    #ArmyLithuaniaStrongerTogether

