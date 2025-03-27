A-Roll; Recovery Efforts Continue at Site of Submerged Vehicle in Search for Missing Soldiers

U.S. Army soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, along with Lithuanian Armed Forces personnel and emergency services, continue recovery efforts for a U.S. Army M88 Hercules recovery vehicle submerged under several meters of water in a swamp near a training area in Pabradė, Lithuania, March 30, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
|03.29.2025
|03.30.2025 08:47
|Interviews
|00:05:23
|PABRADė, LT
