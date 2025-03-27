Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Guard helicopters conduct missions on North side of Table Rock Mountain

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Elizabeth Schneider 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, from McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover with UH-60 Black Hawk and 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command CH-47 Chinook helicopters continue to work fire suppression missions March 28, 2025. The aircraft filled helicopter buckets at Atagahi Lake and dropped the water at the North side of Table Rock Mountain. U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, South Carolina National Guard)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 22:34
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

