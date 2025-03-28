Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Fighter Wing decoration ceremony March 28, 2025

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn, Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney and Airman Holly Leonard

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing are recognized during a decoration ceremony Mar. 28, 2025.They were recognized for their part in combat operations while deployed in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on April 13-14, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn, Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney, Airman Holly Leonard)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 19:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957022
    VIRIN: 250328-F-FX978-5283
    Filename: DOD_110891799
    Length: 01:02:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Fighter Wing decoration ceremony March 28, 2025, by SrA David Lynn, A1C Rebecca Tierney and Amn Holly Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

