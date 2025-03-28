U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing are recognized during a decoration ceremony Mar. 28, 2025.They were recognized for their part in combat operations while deployed in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on April 13-14, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Lynn, Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney, Airman Holly Leonard)
This work, 4th Fighter Wing decoration ceremony March 28, 2025, by SrA David Lynn, A1C Rebecca Tierney and Amn Holly Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
