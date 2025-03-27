Fly, Fight, Win: 4th FW personnel recognized for rapid response during Iranian drone attack

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. —



Airmen from the 4th Fighter Wing were awarded high-level decorations by Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, during a ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 28, 2025.

The Airmen were recognized for their rapid response and performance in the largest air-to-air engagement in over 50 years.



“We’re here today to recognize some American heroes and highlight their accomplishments,” Wilsbach said. “These Airmen were agile, mobile and hostile, generating overwhelming combat power in a short period of time to defeat a threat.”



In April 2024, Airmen from the 335th Fighter Squadron and 335th Fighter Generation Squadron deployed in support of U.S. Central Command.



Less than 24 hours after their arrival, multiple one-way attack drones and ballistic missiles were launched at Israel from Iran and Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen. The 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 335th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, along with coalition forces, worked rapidly to defend Israel and counter the aerial attack.



As drones and missiles soared through skies, airmen worked to reconfigure F-15E Strike Eagles for combat.



“Once the aircraft arrived, we had to completely reconfigure them from no munitions to battle-ready,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Madison Gilbert, 335th EFGS commander.



Within hours, the 335th EFGS reconfigured six F-15Es. These expeditionary aircrews had been in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility for only a day before their response to the attack.



“It was a whole enterprise effort that day, getting us ready to fight and win was not as simple as taking the travel pods off and getting back in the air.” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Murphy, 335th EFS commander. “Our maintainer teammates need to take large 10-foot sections of the plane off and get them in the precise configuration to add more munitions. Time was not on our side, and they made it happen. I don’t know any other group of people who could have made it all work in time.”



With the pilots and weapons system officers now in flight, it was time to engage. At the front of his formation, U.S. Air Force Capt. Greg Liquori, 335th EFS pilot, shot the first missile at a locked-on target.



“Let it ride,” said Liquori.



“Yep, there goes the missile,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Murphy, 335th EFS commander. “All right, here we go, boys.”



According to Murphy, approximately 45 minutes into the engagement, their formation of F-15Es had fired all their munitions. They landed, were quickly re-armed by 335th EFGS weapons personnel and returned to the fight.



“Everyone did exactly what they were trained to do.” expressed Murphy. “This was a shining example of why we exercise.”



From the evening of April 12 into the morning of April 13, 2024, the Airmen successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 one-way attack drones and at least six ballistic missiles. In total, Iran launched more than 300 UAVs, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Coalition forces and Israel destroyed nearly 99% of all inbound weapons.



"It is a privilege to witness these Airmen receive these well-deserved awards." said Col. Morgan P. Lohse, 4th FW commander. "Whether you're a pilot, weapon systems officer, a part of maintenance or weapons, or in intelligence, it was the seamless teamwork across all career fields that made this operation a success. The limited time for preparation had no impact on them. Their sole focus was completing the mission and saving lives."



Almost a year later, they received the honors they earned for their heroism, surrounded by Air Force leadership, 4th FW peers and their families.



The following individuals received the Distinguished Flying Cross with, the fourth-highest military award for heroism and the highest award for extraordinary aerial achievement:



Lt. Col. Kevin Murphy, 335th Fighter Squadron

Lt. Col. Brian Leitzke, 333rd Fighter Squadron

Maj. Steven Cripe II, 335th Fighter Squadron

Maj. Sebastian Kaiser, 335th Fighter Squadron

Maj. Andrew Munoz, 335th Fighter Squadron

Capt. Dimosthenis Doulamis, 335th Fighter Squadron

Capt. Gregory Liquori, 335th Fighter Squadron

Capt. George Welton, 335th Fighter Squadron

The following individual received a Bronze Star Medal:

Master Sgt. Luke Howell, 4th Operations Support Squadron



The following individuals received a Commendation Medal:



1st. Lt. Michael Duhaime, 4th Operations Support Squadron

Master Sgt. Christopher Oles, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron

Master Sgt. Joey Roberts, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Technical Sgt. Joshua Spillman, 4th Operations Support Squadron

Technical Sgt. Mitchell Klocke, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron

Technical Sgt. Drew Metzger, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron

Technical Sgt. Nathaniel Manley, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron

Technical Sgt. Dylan Zamminer, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron

Technical Sgt. Jashaunn Jasper, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron

Staff Sgt. Alexander Norwood, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Trevor Varney, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Lance Manzon, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



The following individuals received an Air and Space Achievement Medal:



Staff Sgt. Jaquante Grimes, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron

Staff Sgt. Michael Zeno, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron

Senior Airman Kobe Montgomery, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron

Senior Airman Tristan Long, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron

Senior Airman Tyanna Edgerson, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron

Senior Airman Christopher Carey, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron

Senior Airman Justin Roblee, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron

Senior Airman Alexander Ripolio , 335th Fighter Generation Squadron

Senior Airman Senghtoi Waje, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Airman 1st Class Frankie Perez, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron

