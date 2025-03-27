Service members assemble for the Norwegian Foot March at Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown, March 7, 2025. Participants had to complete an 18.6-mile run while carrying a 25-lb rucksack within a specific time frame which varied based on age and sex. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 15:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956999
|VIRIN:
|250307-F-JG177-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110891577
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Norwegian Foot March B-Roll, by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.