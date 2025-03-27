During the Combat Readiness Inspection exercise, U.S. Airmen build a tent at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 28, 2025. Airmen built temporary barracks and established lodging to simulate deploying in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 15:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956997
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-JG177-3254
|Filename:
|DOD_110891571
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat Readiness Inspection B-Roll, by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
