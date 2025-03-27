Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spring Forward For Daylight Saving

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    An animation of clock hands moving created at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 6, 2025. The clock circles to 3 a.m. to signify the time moving forward an hour from 2 a.m., marking the start of daylight savings. The animation was featured on base marquees to remind the JBLE community to implement this change on March 9, 2025. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 15:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 956994
    VIRIN: 250306-F-JG177-1001
    Filename: DOD_110891527
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spring Forward For Daylight Saving, by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Daylight Saving Time

