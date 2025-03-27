Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division honors Vietnam Veterans during the National Vietnam War Veterans Parade

    CARTHAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division and 10th Mountain Division Band participate in the National Vietnam War Veterans Parade in Carthage, New York, March 28, 2025. This parade was held to honor the veterans and descendants of the Vietnam War by continuing the celebration of their legacy and the sacrifices they have made. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 15:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956991
    VIRIN: 250328-A-HA106-6967
    Filename: DOD_110891485
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: CARTHAGE, NEW YORK, US

    Vietnam
    parade
    usarmy
    10th Mountain Division

