Soldiers from 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division and 10th Mountain Division Band participate in the National Vietnam War Veterans Parade in Carthage, New York, March 28, 2025. This parade was held to honor the veterans and descendants of the Vietnam War by continuing the celebration of their legacy and the sacrifices they have made. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 15:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956991
|VIRIN:
|250328-A-HA106-6967
|Filename:
|DOD_110891485
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|CARTHAGE, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th Mountain Division honors Vietnam Veterans during the National Vietnam War Veterans Parade, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.