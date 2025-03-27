10th Mountain Division honors Vietnam Veterans during the National Vietnam War Veterans Parade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division and 10th Mountain Division Band participate in the National Vietnam War Veterans Parade in Carthage, New York, March 28, 2025. This parade was held to honor the veterans and descendants of the Vietnam War by continuing the celebration of their legacy and the sacrifices they have made. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)