The 354th Operations Support Squadron weather flight discusses their involvement and impact in the 354th Fighter Wing’s mission at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 6, 2025. Eielson’s weather flight provides 24/7 environmental data to assist units under the 354th FW to safely and consistently execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 19:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|956885
|VIRIN:
|250306-F-CJ259-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110889973
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eielson’s Weather Flight: Providing around the clock environmental data, by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.