U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Fitzpatrick and Capt. Daniel Logan, both assigned to, 1st Battalion, 337th Regiment (Brigade Support Battalion), 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army Division West, are interviewed after the Eagle Best Observer, Coach, and Trainer Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, March 14, 2025. The competition promotes esprit-de-corps and morale while allowing the brigade to recognize Soldiers who excel in their OC/T roles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 17:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|956867
|VIRIN:
|250314-A-QI027-1078
|Filename:
|DOD_110889436
|Length:
|00:05:01
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eagle Best OC/T Competition Winners Interview, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
