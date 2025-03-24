Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SHORT VERSION Building Strength Through Partnership: Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Partnerships are critical to success and nowhere is this more true. The partnership between the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers strengthens national security by ensuring efficient resource management and infrastructure development. By combining DLA’s expertise in logistics and supply chain management with the Corps’ engineering capabilities, the collaboration enhances military readiness and disaster response efforts. This partnership also supports critical projects, such as military base construction and emergency infrastructure repairs, improving resilience across the country. Ultimately, their combined efforts contribute to cost savings, operational efficiency, and a stronger, more prepared nation. For more information on partnering with DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 16:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956854
    VIRIN: 250327-D-LU733-4270
    PIN: 505922-B
    Filename: DOD_110889191
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHORT VERSION Building Strength Through Partnership: Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLAUSACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download