    COL Avichal celebrates 1000 properties cleared of ash and debris in Altadena, CA.

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by corey lanier 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Field Office-Eaton commander, Col. Sonny Avichal, proudly announced on March 26, 2025, that a significant milestone has been reached with the clearing of 1,000 properties impacted by the Eaton Canyon Fire in Altadena California.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 13:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 956822
    VIRIN: 250326-D-SX568-3434
    Filename: DOD_110888751
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Altadena
    LAWildfire25

