COL Avichal celebrates 1000 properties cleared of ash and debris in Altadena, CA.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Field Office-Eaton commander, Col. Sonny Avichal, proudly announced on March 26, 2025, that a significant milestone has been reached with the clearing of 1,000 properties impacted by the Eaton Canyon Fire in Altadena California.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 13:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|956822
|VIRIN:
|250326-D-SX568-3434
|Filename:
|DOD_110888751
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
