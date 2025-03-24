49th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise CS2 Jonathan Ortiz, Nutritional Hot Food Challenge

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Ortiz competes in the Nutritional Hot Food Challenge as part of team U.S. Navy during the 49th Joint Culinary Training Exercise (JCTE) held at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, March 3rd, 2025. The JCTE is an annual event showcasing culinary talent across all components of the Department of Defense and is the largest American Culinary Federation-sanctioned competition in North America. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 14:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956812
|VIRIN:
|250303-N-GP524-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110888661
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
