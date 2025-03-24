49th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise CS2 Jonathan Ortiz, Nutritional Hot Food Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Ortiz competes in the Nutritional Hot Food Challenge as part of team U.S. Navy during the 49th Joint Culinary Training Exercise (JCTE) held at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, March 3rd, 2025. The JCTE is an annual event showcasing culinary talent across all components of the Department of Defense and is the largest American Culinary Federation-sanctioned competition in North America. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)