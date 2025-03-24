Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise CS2 Jonathan Ortiz, Nutritional Hot Food Challenge

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by William Dodge 

    Center for Service Support

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Ortiz competes in the Nutritional Hot Food Challenge as part of team U.S. Navy during the 49th Joint Culinary Training Exercise (JCTE) held at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, March 3rd, 2025. The JCTE is an annual event showcasing culinary talent across all components of the Department of Defense and is the largest American Culinary Federation-sanctioned competition in North America. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 14:04
    Location: US

    cooking
    military chefs
    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    Joint Culinary Training Exercise
    Center for Service Support (CSS)

