Join us as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and explore the vital missions of the Tulsa District. From water resource management to engineering innovation, this video highlights how Tulsa District continues to serve our communities.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 12:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|956791
|VIRIN:
|250327-A-MW145-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110888284
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa District joins USACE in celebrating 250th birthday, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.