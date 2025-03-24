Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District joins USACE in celebrating 250th birthday

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Join us as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and explore the vital missions of the Tulsa District. From water resource management to engineering innovation, this video highlights how Tulsa District continues to serve our communities.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 12:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956791
    VIRIN: 250327-A-MW145-1001
    Filename: DOD_110888284
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District joins USACE in celebrating 250th birthday, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Missions
    Tulsa District
    USACE Birthday

