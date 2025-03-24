Tulsa District joins USACE in celebrating 250th birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956791" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Join us as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and explore the vital missions of the Tulsa District. From water resource management to engineering innovation, this video highlights how Tulsa District continues to serve our communities.