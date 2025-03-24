Air Force Awards Contract for Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) Platform, F-47

Shown is a graphical artist rendering of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) Platform. The rendering highlights the Air Force’s sixth generation fighter, the F-47. The NGAD Platform will bring lethal, next-generation technologies to ensure air superiority for the Joint Force in any conflict.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 16:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956694
|VIRIN:
|250321-F-VI983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110886977
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
