Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Awards Contract for Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) Platform, F-47

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Gustavo Castillo 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Shown is a graphical artist rendering of the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) Platform. The rendering highlights the Air Force’s sixth generation fighter, the F-47. The NGAD Platform will bring lethal, next-generation technologies to ensure air superiority for the Joint Force in any conflict.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956694
    VIRIN: 250321-F-VI983-1001
    Filename: DOD_110886977
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fighter
    F-47

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download