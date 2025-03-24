Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Museum Visitors Can Experience Vietnam ‘Dustoffs’

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Katie Lange  

    At the new National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas, visitors can take part in several interactive experiences. One allows them to enter the world of the Vietnam-era “Dustoff” medical evacuation mission. Visitors can try to make the difficult decisions pilots had to make during those rescues.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 11:02
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Museum Visitors Can Experience Vietnam ‘Dustoffs’, by Katie Lange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    interactive
    dustoff
    Vietnam
    National Medal of Honor Museum

