Medal of Honor Museum Visitors Can Experience Vietnam ‘Dustoffs’

At the new National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas, visitors can take part in several interactive experiences. One allows them to enter the world of the Vietnam-era “Dustoff” medical evacuation mission. Visitors can try to make the difficult decisions pilots had to make during those rescues.