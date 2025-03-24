Weapons Load Comp Show BROLL | America Fest 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956540" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Festival attendees watch Airmen with the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron demonstrate weapons load procedures on an F-15C Strike Eagle during America Fest 2025 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 22/23, 2025. The F-15’s weapons and flight control systems are designed so one person can safely and effectively perform air-to-air combat. (U.S. Air Force BROLL by Senior Airmen Catherine Daniel)