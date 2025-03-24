"Everyone needs a little bit of courage": Medal of Honor recipients visit base in historic tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956491" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Six Medal of Honor recipients arrived on the American Airlines Flagship Valor, as a part of their "Valor Tour" that toured Fort Cavazos, Texas and Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 20, 2025. The "Valor Tour" flew Medal of Honor recipients across the United States to promote the opening of the National Medal of Honor Museum. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Walderbach)