Six Medal of Honor recipients arrived on the American Airlines Flagship Valor, as a part of their "Valor Tour" that toured Fort Cavazos, Texas and Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 20, 2025. The "Valor Tour" flew Medal of Honor recipients across the United States to promote the opening of the National Medal of Honor Museum. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Walderbach)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 15:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|956491
|VIRIN:
|250325-F-KQ059-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110884060
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, "Everyone needs a little bit of courage": Medal of Honor recipients visit base in historic tour, by A1C Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
