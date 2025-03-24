Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Everyone needs a little bit of courage": Medal of Honor recipients visit base in historic tour

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Walderbach 

    316th Wing

    Six Medal of Honor recipients arrived on the American Airlines Flagship Valor, as a part of their "Valor Tour" that toured Fort Cavazos, Texas and Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 20, 2025. The "Valor Tour" flew Medal of Honor recipients across the United States to promote the opening of the National Medal of Honor Museum. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Walderbach)

