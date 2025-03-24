Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th CAB Uncasing Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division host a uncasing ceremony at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield signifying their official return to Fort Drum, New York on Mar. 25, 2025. The brigade particapted in a nine-month deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956488
    VIRIN: 250325-A-JH229-5696
    Filename: DOD_110884024
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    This work, 10th CAB Uncasing Ceremony, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    uncasing
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade
    uncasing ceremony

