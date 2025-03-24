10th CAB Uncasing Ceremony

The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division host a uncasing ceremony at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield signifying their official return to Fort Drum, New York on Mar. 25, 2025. The brigade particapted in a nine-month deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|03.25.2025
|03.25.2025 16:35
|B-Roll
|956488
|250325-A-JH229-5696
|DOD_110884024
|00:02:27
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|1
|1
