Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, Air Force Test Center command chief, reminds us that holding the line on standards isn’t optional—it’s foundational. At AFTC, every Airman plays a role in keeping our force sharp, disciplined, and mission-ready.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 11:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956458
|VIRIN:
|250325-F-CX842-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110883678
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
