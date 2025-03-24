Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Standards

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    Air Force Test Center

    Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, Air Force Test Center command chief, reminds us that holding the line on standards isn’t optional—it’s foundational. At AFTC, every Airman plays a role in keeping our force sharp, disciplined, and mission-ready.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956458
    VIRIN: 250325-F-CX842-1001
    Filename: DOD_110883678
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Standards
    Command Chief
    Mission-Ready Airmen
    Air Force Test Center (AFTC)

