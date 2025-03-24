Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Counterdrug Task Force Taser Training Social Media Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    The Alabama National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force participate in taser exposure and pepper spray exposure training, with into by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn, Public Affairs NCO.

    Vertical format for short form social media videos.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 11:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956457
    VIRIN: 250325-A-AB787-6941
    PIN: 250325
    Filename: DOD_110883672
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Counterdrug Task Force Taser Training Social Media Reel, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pepper Spray
    Alabama National Guard
    Air Force
    Taser Training
    GuardItAL
    GuardHard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download