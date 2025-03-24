The Lethality of the U.S. Military Dog

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This U.S. Army video was created March 25, 2025, from interview audio of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Asher and highlights of various military working dogs in training. Approximately 1,600 military working dogs help keep the nation safe with missions spanning land, air, and sea. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)