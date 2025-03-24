Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Lethality of the U.S. Military Dog

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.25.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    This U.S. Army video was created March 25, 2025, from interview audio of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Asher and highlights of various military working dogs in training. Approximately 1,600 military working dogs help keep the nation safe with missions spanning land, air, and sea. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 09:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956423
    VIRIN: 250325-A-FO268-8138
    Filename: DOD_110883162
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, The Lethality of the U.S. Military Dog, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Forscom
    Eucom
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    MilitaryDog

