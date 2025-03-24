This U.S. Army video was created March 25, 2025, from interview audio of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Asher and highlights of various military working dogs in training. Approximately 1,600 military working dogs help keep the nation safe with missions spanning land, air, and sea. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 09:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956423
|VIRIN:
|250325-A-FO268-8138
|Filename:
|DOD_110883162
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Lethality of the U.S. Military Dog, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.